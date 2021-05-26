Boston firefighters battle 6-alarm blaze in Dorchester

The Boston Fire Department confirmed the news via Twitter, adding photos of heavy smoke billowing from the affected properties.

Multiple residences caught fire during a six-alarm blaze late Wednesday morning in Dorchester that collapsed the rear porches of the properties, officials said.

The fire on Fayston St. in Dorchester.

“We have multiple 3 family houses on fire on Fayston St in Dorchester. Heavy fire in the rear of the buildings,” the department tweeted.

Officials said the blaze started around 11 a.m. So far, there are no reports of injuries.

Fire officials tweeted at 11:39 a.m. that the rear porches of the buildings had gone down.

“The rear porches have collapsed, all companies are working to contain the fire,” the department tweeted. A sixth alarm was struck at 11:46 a.m.

Mike Bello of the Globe staff contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.