The Boston Pops are popping up all over town starting today

“The ‘Rolling Recitals’ are back on May 26 & 27! Members of the The Boston Pops will be joining @BostonTours & @BostonDuckTours for pop-up performances around town,” the Pops tweeted. “Special thanks to our sponsors, @business @ArbellaIns Foundation, @Fidelity and @TakedaPharma for their support.”

The Pops tweeted about the Rolling Recitals on Monday. Drumroll please:

The famed Boston Pops orchestra on Wednesday is bringing back its “Rolling Recitals” series of outdoor pop-up performances around the arts-hungry city, which is slowly returning to normalcy amid the waning stages of a COVID-19 pandemic that’s shuttered many cultural institutions.

The Wednesday performances are slated for 10:30 a.m. at Symphony Hall, 11:20 a.m. at the Jamaica Pond bandstand, noon at the Arnold Arboretum, and 12:40 p.m. at the Franklin Park Zoo, the Pops tweeted.

Then Thursday, performances will be held again at 10:30 a.m. at Symphony Hall, 11:20 a.m. at Auntie Kay & Uncle Frank Chin Park on the Greenway, noon in Dewey Square on the Greenway, and 12:40 p.m. at the New England Aquarium, the Pops wrote.

The orchestra previously held a series of Rolling Recitals last October.

Here’s what Globe classical music critic Jeremy Eichler had to say about that series when it launched last fall:

“The Boston Symphony Orchestra returned to live public music-making Thursday for the first time since mid-March,” Eichler wrote at the time. “Yet rather than holding forth from the ensemble’s storied stage, on a sunny and mild morning, four bemasked string players climbed aboard one of Boston’s iconic Duck Boats and took to the city streets.”

He added that orchestra members “have often appeared in neighborhood recitals in recent seasons, but never after such a long hiatus. Concerns over coronavirus forced the cancellation of the orchestra’s Asia tour in February [2020], and the worsening conditions prompted the cancellation of its spring, summer, and fall seasons.”

This week’s pop-up concerts are free to passersby.

So if you’re out strolling and see the Pops playing Wednesday or Thursday, for just a moment put the phone in your pocket, turn off all notifications, take a deep breath of spring air, and listen.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.