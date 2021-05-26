Brockton charter school graduates also receive associate degrees

More than half of the first graduating class at New Heights Charter School in Brockton — 46 of 89 students — will receive an associate degree from Massasoit Community College with their high school diplomas at the June 3 graduation ceremony.

The seniors started at New Heights Charter as eighth graders when the school opened in 2016. The school now has 742 students in grades six through 12, according to data from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Students come from Brockton, Randolph, and Taunton and about 88 percent are Black.

Students take classes at Massasoit for free, and all of them earn at least 12 college credits before they graduate, according to Massasoit spokesman Timothy Viall. The free tuition means that the senior class saved around $360,000 in college expenses, he said.