Dedham to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride

The first annual Dedham LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration will take place outside Town Hall the evening of June 1.

The event, which starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public, is sponsored by the town and the Dedham Human Rights Commission. The celebration will include speeches, music, and a trivia contest and will end with the raising of the LGBTQ+ Pride rainbow flag in front of Town Hall, where it will hang for the month.

June is LGBTQ+ Pride month in recognition of the Stonewall rebellion of June 1969, a series of demonstrations by members of the LGBTQ+ community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village. Stonewall is often considered the beginning of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.