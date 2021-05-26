Dedham to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride

The first annual Dedham LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration will take place outside Town Hall the evening of June 1.
The event, which starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public, is sponsored by the town and the Dedham Human Rights Commission. The celebration will include speeches, music, and a trivia contest and will end with the raising of the LGBTQ+ Pride rainbow flag in front of Town Hall, where it will hang for the month.
June is LGBTQ+ Pride month in recognition of the Stonewall rebellion of June 1969, a series of demonstrations by members of the LGBTQ+ community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village. Stonewall is often considered the beginning of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.
“On behalf of the town’s leadership, we proudly support the LGBTQ+ community and look forward to celebrating Pride here in Dedham,” Town Manager Leon Goodwin said in a press release. “This flag serves as a symbol of strength, Pride, unity, and diversity in the community, and it serves as a promise that we are committed to [making] Dedham a community for everyone.”
The Dedham Public Library will hold a series of related events and special programming, including Pride Month Storytime readings, crafts for both teens and adults, and “LGBTQ+ Basics & Beyond,” a Zoom webinar for adults and teens from OUT MetroWest. More information is available at dedhamlibrary.com/pride/.
