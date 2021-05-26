The Gordon Fox loophole could soon be closed

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I feel strongly that a Sprite mixed with a splash of Coca-Cola tastes exactly like ginger ale. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 151,502 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 47 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 0.9 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 2,707. There were 67 people in the hospital, and 536,640 residents were fully vaccinated.

It didn’t get much fanfare, but the Rhode Island Senate voted 36-0 Tuesday to close a loophole in state law that allows politicians convicted of stealing from their campaign funds to pay restitution to themselves.

Call it the Gordon Fox rule.

Fox, the former House speaker who resigned from the leadership post in 2014, served more than two years in federal prison for accepting $52,500 in bribes while he was on the city liquor board and for looting his campaign fund for personal expenses. He is currently in the process of paying $109,000 in restitution, but the money is deposited into his campaign fund.

That means Fox could use the money to run for office again one day, although he has given no indication that he intends to do that. He currently has just under $20,000, according to filings with the Board of Elections.

State Senator Cynthia Coyne has been working since 2018 to change the law to require elected officials or candidates for office who are convicted of embezzlement to repay the state’s Crime Victim Compensation Program rather than their campaign account.

This is the first time it came up for a vote, and it won unanimous approval.

That doesn’t mean it is destined to become law just yet. House spokesperson Larry Berman said the bill hasn’t been introduced in the House. He said that House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi hadn’t seen Senator Coyne’s bill as of Tuesday.

Assuming Fox doesn’t run for office again, he isn’t allowed to pocket the money he has been paying to his campaign fund. State law allows campaign funds to be donated to candidates for office, political actions committees, charitable organizations, or to the state. The money can also be returned to donors or used for ballot question advocacy.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ My latest column: Rhode Island’s most controversial political free agent is back in town, and he is ready to get involved in the governor’s race. Read more.

⚓ Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhode Islanders reported better individual health in 2020, according to a study released Tuesday. Read more.

⚓ A year after George Floyd was murdered, Black leaders in Rhode Island say some superficial progress has been made — such as removing the word “plantations” from the state’s official name. But they say many miles remain in the march toward true, systemic change. Read more.

⚓ Activists and some lawmakers continue to call for the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights to be repealed, but there’s no sign from legislative leadership that it will happen. Read more.

⚓ The House on Tuesday passed a bill requiring that African-American history be taught in Rhode Island schools, but not before a contentious debate. Read more.

⚓ A white South Kingstown woman will face trial Wednesday on a charge that she racially abused a Black family at a restaurant in Narragansett last summer. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age. If you want a shout out on the new Globe Rhode Island Facebook page, send along their Facebook handle as well.

⚓ Governor McKee will attend a wreath-laying ceremony in the Garden of Heroes to commemorate Memorial Day at 11 a.m.

⚓ The Rhode Island House of Representatives COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force meets at 3 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

