Honeywell to layoff nearly 500 workers from Smithfield, R.I. factory

“We are now seeing a dramatic reduction in demand for N95s in the U.S. as many states are ending or scaling back mask mandates and vaccinations are being widely distributed,” said Krantz in a statement. “For these reasons, Honeywell is adjusting its N95 operations and ceasing manual production of N95s at our facility in Smithfield.”

Company spokesman Eric Krantz told the Globe Wednesday that these lay offs are only of employees on the N95 production line at the Smithfield site, and not from elsewhere in the facility. He said these employees will be notified throughout the day Wednesday as they begin their shift.

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Honeywell International Inc. is laying off approximately 470 employees at their Smithfield facility, which had a dedicated production line to make N95 face masks for the last year.

Advertisement

The Rhode Island employees will be encouraged to apply for other roles within Honeywell, according to Krantz. He said those eligible will be offered severance.

The Smithfield plant was previously touted at the White House when Darius Adamczyk, chief executive of the industrial technology company, spoke during a press briefing in the Rose Garden with former president Donald Trump in March 2020.

Last May, Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk presented former President Donald Trump with a framed N95 mask. Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Adamczyk had announced a $10 million fund for all hourly and administrative Honeywell employees who faced hardships during the early days of the pandemic. At the time, Honeywell had ramped up production by making millions of N95 masks when the demand far outweighed supply last year.

The company specifically expanded manufacturing operations in their Smithfield factory, which typically produces UVEX safety glasses, throughout the early months of the pandemic in 2020. The N95 face masks were delivered to the national stockpile at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with the intention that they would be distributed to health, safety, and emergency response workers.

Advertisement

At the time, Adamczyk said that this new mask production line would create “at least 500 jobs” in Rhode Island. It’s unclear if all of the employees that were hired last year for this production line will now be laid off. Krantz said more than 1,000 employees were hired nationwide in 2020 to ramp up N95 mask production.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.