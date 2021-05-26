Judge blocks Mayor Janey’s plan to fire embattled Police Commissioner White while he appeals her ruling

In a handwritten notation on the motion for delay, Brieger wrote Wednesday, “upon review this motion is allowed.”

The judge acted at the request of White’s attorney, Nicholas B. Carter, who said in court papers he needs time to prepare the necessary legal paperwork to challenge her decision in favor of Janey before a single justice of the Massachusetts Court of Appeals.

One day after ruling that Acting Mayor Kim Janey could fire embattled Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White, Superior Court Judge Heidi Brieger said White must be given time to appeal her ruling and ordered Janey to put termination proceedings on hold.

In the wake of Brieger’s ruling on Tuesday, Janey signaled she planned to fire White, whom she said is unqualified to lead the department because of decades-old domestic violence allegations.

Carter argued in his motion that Brieger approved Wednesday that White must first have the opportunity for a higher court to review Brieger’s legal conclusions.

“Without a stay, Commissioner White will suffer irreparable harm as Defendants have made it clear they intend to terminate him without the constitutionally-mandated trial-like, name-clearing hearing,” Carter wrote. “To prevent that irreparable harm, Commissioner White requests that the Court stay its Order until the Single Justice of the Appeals Court completes its review of Commissioner White’s petition.”

Carter did not indicate in the brief motion how long much time he needed to prepare the next stage in the legal battle between White and Janey.

The Globe has asked Janey’s office to respond to the latest legal move by White.

Brieger on Tuesday refused White’s request that the judge order a pause in a push to fire him. Brieger ruled she did not believe White would ultimately win his case.

The White case has become a significant political issue in Boston, with all six major mayoral candidates saying that White could not continue as the police commissioner.

Additionally, former police commissioner William Gross, who is White’s friend and predecessor as the department’s leader, said in an explosive court filing last week that former mayor Martin J. Walsh knew about White’s internal affairs history when Walsh appointed him to lead the force.

Such a claim directly contradicted Walsh, who has insisted since February that he did not know about the accusations detailed in the commissioner’s internal affairs history. Walsh has since repeated that he did not know of the accusations, and his account was backed up by another former police commissioner, William Evans.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.