Man arrested in connection with ‘several recent lewd’ incidents in Mission Hill, police say

The statement said police arrested him around 7 p.m. at 13-A McGreevey Way in Roxbury as part of a probe launched by officers and detectives from District B-2 in the neighborhood.

In a statement, police identified the suspect as Decosta Turner, of Roxbury. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Boston police on Monday evening arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly perpetrating “several recent lewd” acts in the Mission Hill area dating back months, authorities said.

“At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of Roxbury District Court on charges of Lewd and Wanton Lascivious Conduct, Criminal Harassment (2 Counts) and Trespassing,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The warrant, police continued, “was applied for and granted following several recent complaints, dating back several months, in the Mission Hill area of Roxbury.”

Police didn’t immediately disclose the number of alleged victims or provide details on what specifically Turner stands accused of doing.

A message seeking comment was sent to a Boston police spokesman Wednesday morning. Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.