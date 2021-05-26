Marilyn Manson wanted in New Hampshire for alleged assault in 2019

The alleged assaults involved a videographer shooting footage of Manson’s performance at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019, police said.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, is wanted on two counts of misdemeanor simple assault, police said.

In the Facebook post, police seem to suggest that Manson has been ignoring the arrest warrant.

“Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges,” police said in the post.

The arrest warrant was issued Oct. 8, 2019, according to WMUR-TV.

Manson’s attorney, Howard King, called the allegations against his client “ludicrous.”

“It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera,” King said in an e-mail Tuesday night. This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.

“This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

The videographer was subcontracted by a New Hampshire-based company and had been positioned in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults took place, police said.

Police did not make clear the nature of the assaults but emphasized that Manson is not being charged with sexual assault.

“The alleged assaults are not sexual in nature as has been asked by several other media outlets due to a number of other allegations made against Mr. Warner,” police said in the Facebook post, referencing sexual assault and domestic abuse allegations made against Manson by former romantic partners.

The assault charges are Class A misdemeanor, which carries a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $2,000 or less, police said.

