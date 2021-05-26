Marshfield Fair to reopen in August

The iconic Marshfield Fair will reopen later this summer, reviving the 154-year-old fair after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the festivities for the first time last summer, officials said.
The fair, which typically draws 160,000 visitors, will run from Aug. 20-29, fair organizers wrote on Facebook.
“Celebrating 154 years of great family fun!!” the Facebook post read.
Activities at the fair include carnival rides, games, food stalls, arts and crafts exhibits, and other entertainment. Farmers and ranchers gather at the fair to show off their most impressive flowers, largest vegetables, and best-bred livestock for ribbons. Beekeeping, magic shows, and glass blowing also keep fairgoers entertained.
