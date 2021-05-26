Providence interim superintendent expected to be selected soon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green says she hopes to select an interim superintendent for the Providence public schools by the end of the week.

Former Superintendent Harrison Peters was pressured to resign last week after coming under fire for hiring Olayinka Alege, a school administrator who was charged with the misdemeanor simple assault for allegedly fondling a teenage boy’s foot at a Warwick gym in late April.

He was hired even though he had faced similar accusations when worked at a Florida school district. He was not criminally charged in Florida.