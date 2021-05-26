Rehabilitated turtles flown to North Carolina to be released back into the wild

The turtles spent between four and six months at the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy, after hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles washed ashore on Cape Cod in a “historic season,” the aquarium wrote in a statement. The Kemp’s ridley turtles are an endangered species and were treated for a variety of life-threatening medical conditions — a result of weeks of hypothermia and an inability to feed during the stranding season. Stranding season occurs when the New England waters turn cold in the fall, the statement said.

The New England Aquarium sent 25 rehabilitated turtles to North Carolina on Tuesday, where they will be released back into the wild after washing ashore on Cape Cod during the fall and winter seasons, officials said.

Three planes flew the rehabilitated turtles to North Carolina, with volunteer pilots from the nonprofit organization Turtles Fly Too and animal care staff members aboard. The turtles were flown to North Carolina’s Fort Macon State Park from the Marshfield airport, the statement said.

“It is so rewarding to see many of these turtles returning to their home,” said Adam Kennedy, the aquarium’s senior biologist. “While I would love to be there to set the turtles down on the beach myself, knowing that this honor will go to others that have played such pivotal roles rescuing these animals over the years — especially this year — makes it just as special.”

Over the course of the season, which began in October 2020, the aquarium took in 569 turtles for rehabilitation. The fifteen turtles remaining at the Quincy hospital are set to be released off Cape Cod this summer, the statement said.

A family who works with Fly Exclusive Jet Club released a sea turtle into the ocean at Fort Macon State Park in North Carolina on Tuesday. New England Aquarium





