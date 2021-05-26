Rhode Island’s most controversial political free agent is back in town

He flew in from Florida on Tuesday with only two goals in mind: attend his friend House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi’s big fundraiser at the Crowne Plaza on Wednesday (suggested contribution: $200, expected contribution: $1,000), and meet with insiders about where he stands in the state’s political scene.

After spending $240,000 defending himself against a money laundering charge and a campaign finance violation stemming from his role in former House speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s 2016 reelection campaign, he is still raring to get back into the game in the Ocean State.

When I asked him this week how likely it is that he’ll be involved in next year’s governor’s race, he said, “100 percent, absolutely.”

Britt, 53, thinks of Rhode Island politics as less of an addiction, and more of an area of expertise. “Some people see clearly how to build a birdhouse,” Britt said. “I don’t know how to do any of that. But show me some polling data and I can go through it like a knife through butter.”

But his ability to read polls probably isn’t why you have heard of him, if you’ve heard of him. It’s everything else.

Britt made millions of dollars as an investment banker and then became enamored with local politics in 2002 when he ran a write-in campaign for his stepfather, Bruce Bayuk, that nearly knocked off then-House Speaker John Harwood. He later helped Republican Governor Don Carcieri build ties with the state’s conservative Democrats, ran campaigns for and against different House speakers, and worked on three gubernatorial campaigns – including Gina Raimondo’s reelection in 2018.

I’ve always thought of him as a master of opposition research: he’s relentless about convincing the media to cover things, and he’s right more often than he’s wrong with his tips. He cold-called me one day in 2012 with (accurate) information about the failed 38 Studios deal, and I’ve answered my phone for him ever since.

When we met for coffee at Brewed Awakenings in Warwick in April, he sat in a far corner booth where he could see every person who walked in the door. Buddy Cianci used to do the same thing because he wanted to be seen by everyone. Britt does it to make sure he’s not being watched.

That might sound a little over the top, but keep in mind that Britt has hired private detectives to tail people for years. When he was on trial last fall for allegedly laundering money to pay for a campaign mailer for Mattiello in 2016, the most damning testimony came from a private investigator who Britt hired to follow Mattiello’s Republican challenger, Steven Frias, that year.

The money laundering charge was dismissed and Britt was found not guilty of a misdemeanor campaign finance violation, but there was good reason to assume his political career might be over in Rhode Island.

The trial cost him $240,000 of his own money. His health deteriorated, and he appeared to be content with moving back to Florida with his husband, Daniel. After he was cleared of wrongdoing in December, he bought Daniel a 1956 Porsche 356 Speedster as a birthday/thank you/I’m sorry gift.

Over the last several months, though, Britt has started getting calls from political friends in Rhode Island, and he started making calls to reporters to talk shop. Now he’s feeling vindicated, and ready to get back in the mix.

Advertisement

“I’ve had a number of meetings with a number of politicians congratulating me on the year I had and that this thing was put behind me, and inquiring about availability in this election cycle,” Britt said.

He doesn’t expect his trip to Rhode Island this week to lead to immediate job offers, but aides to all of the top-tier candidates — Governor Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner — are aware that he’s looking for work. Same goes with the candidates who want to run for mayor of Providence.

Britt told me that he expects to be working with the Democrats next year, although that could change if someone like offshore wind mogul Jeff Grybowski or John Hazen White, Jr. suddenly wants to run as an independent or a Republican. He also likes House Minority Leader Blake Filippi, but doesn’t expect Filippi to run for governor this time around.

For now, it seems, he’s basking in the glow that comes with a comeback. But don’t be surprised to see him back at work.

