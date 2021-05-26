Scattered thunderstorms in the forecast with temperatures set to hit 90 degrees

“Keep an eye in the sky later this afternoon, especially if you live west of I-190,” forecasters tweeted. “Scattered thunderstorms are expected, some severe. Most likely hazard with any severe storms will be damaging straight line winds.”

Scattered thunderstorms are also in the forecast for this afternoon and evening between 5 and 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will feel like a hot summer day in Boston, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching 90 degrees.

Winds could reach up to 60 miles per hour, and small hail and an isolated tornado could also be possible, forecasters said.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, and temperatures will cool down to the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and less humid, with highs around 80 degrees, forecasters said.

On Friday, expect to see partly sunny skies. It will be cooler with highs only reaching the mid 60s, and a 50 percent chance of showers.

Showers are likely Friday night, and Saturday should be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cool, with lows in the upper 40s. Sunday should be partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s, and Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s, forecasters said.

