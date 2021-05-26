Shots fired in Manchester, N.H., neighborhood; residents asked to shelter in place during police investigation

“** UPDATE ** MPD are in the area of Union St and Pinecrest Rd assisting the US Marshals with an investigation,” police tweeted. “Shots have been fired. No known injuries at this time.”

Manchester police confirmed shots had been fired via a tweet posted at 9:33 a.m.

Manchester, N.H., police on Wednesday morning asked residents in the area of Union Street and Pinecrest Road to shelter in place after shots were fired during a probe involving city officers and the US Marshals.

The tweet said the Police Department has “blocked several roads in the area as a precaution & residents have been asked to shelter in place.”

In a follow-up statement, Manchester police said the violence erupted around 7:50 a.m., when marshals responded to a Union Street home to serve an arrest warrant.

“Upon arrival, shots were fired,” the statement said.

Neither the suspect nor the underlying charges were immediately identified.

After shots were fired, the statement said, Manchester police “responded to assist, SWAT personnel and the Bearcat were deployed. A perimeter was set up, surrounding roads were shut down and were asked to shelter in place. Crisis negotiators are speaking with an individual inside the residence. Additional shots have been fired since officers arrived on scene. There are no known injuries.”

This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.