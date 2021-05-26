Woman found dead in Framingham apartment identified

The Middlesex district attorney’s office said Beatty’s death is being investigated as an apparent homicide.

Framingham police responded to the apartment after receiving a 911 call at approximately 8:37 a.m. Tuesday from a person who knew Beatty. Officers at the scene located her body and reported that Beatty had suffered “obvious trauma,” according to the statement.

FRAMINGHAM — Jasmyn Beatty, 28, was found dead in her apartment at the Halstead apartment complex on Worcester Road on Tuesday morning, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Investigators are in the very early stages of the investigation and have still not yet made a determination about whether or not this is an isolated incident,” the statement said.

Authorities are appealing to the public for help in the investigation. Anyone who saw anything unusual at the Halstead apartment complex or in the area of 1640 Worcester Road early Tuesday morning is urged to contact the Framingham Police Department at 508-532-5911 or 508-872-1212.

On Wednesday afternoon a Framingham police cruiser was parked next to the building at 1640 Worcester Road while a news helicopter hovered in the air above the apartment complex.

One resident of 1640 Worcester Road, who did not want his name published, said he’s lived at the Halstead apartment complex for six years and was shaken by the news.

“It’s definitely scary,” he said. “It’s just getting worse here.”

He said that crime is rampant in the area, and described the situation as “worrisome.”

“This is a bad complex, and it’s getting worse, really,” he said. “If you read the police beat you’ll see all sorts of different crimes that you would never hear about, until somebody tells you to look in the newspaper, and you’ll go, ‘oh my gosh.’ They keep everything under wraps here. The management company definitely knows how to keep things a secret. It’s a lot of housing, so nobody really cares about the people up in here.”

