Biden asks US intel community to investigate COVID-19 origin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble” its efforts to investigates the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there is insufficient evidence to conclude “whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.”

Biden, in a statement said the majority of the intelligence community "do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.”

He directed U.S. national laboratories to assist with the investigation and called on China to cooperate with international probes into the origins of the pandemic.