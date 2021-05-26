New England is leading the country in COVID-19 vaccinations, CDC data show

The data show that the region’s six states are among the best performing in the United States in a number of COVID-19 vaccination metrics, and are ahead of the country as a whole in multiple aspects of the vaccination campaign.

More than 70 percent of adults in every state in New England have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the race to get as many people as possible vaccinated against COVID-19, New England’s roughly 15 million residents are leading the way.

New England states lead the country in the rate of those who have received at least one dose

All six New England states are represented in the list of the top 10 most-vaccinated states in the US.

Vermont leads the country with 81.9 percent of people 18 and older who have received at least a first dose or a single shot of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

Next is Hawaii with 79.1 percent, followed by New Hampshire with 77.7 percent, Massachusetts with 77.4 percent, Connecticut with 74.3 percent, Maine with 73.4 percent, New Jersey with 72.5 percent, Rhode Island with 70.9 percent, and New Mexico with 70.2 percent.

New England states are also leading the country in terms of percent of total population with at least one dose of a vaccine, and are well above the country’s 49.5 percent rate.

Vermont leads with 69.9 percent, followed by Hawaii with 65.3 percent, Massachusetts with 65 percent, New Hampshire with 64.5 percent, Maine with 62.2 percent, Connecticut with 62 percent, and Rhode Island with 59.6 percent.

The region’s states lead the country in the number of adults fully vaccinated, too

The United States on Tuesday reached the milestone of 50 percent of its adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a metric that also applies to every New England state, according to the CDC.

In fact, the top five states in percent of adults who are fully vaccinated are all in New England.

Vermont leads the group with 64.3 percent, followed by Maine with 64.1 percent, Connecticut with 63.8 percent, Massachusetts with 62 percent, and Rhode Island with 61.1 percent.

New Hampshire is closer to where the country as a whole stands, with 50.6 percent of people 18 and older fully vaccinated.

People are deemed fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dose of the Pfizer or Moderna two-shot regimen or after the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There are five states in the country with at least 50 percent of its total population fully vaccinated — and all of them are in New England. The region is well ahead of the country as whole, which has 39.5 percent of its total population fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Vermont has the highest percentage of its total population fully vaccinated with 53.1 percent, followed by Maine with 52.9 percent, Connecticut with 51.8 percent, Massachusetts with 50.8 percent, and Rhode Island with 50 percent.

A look at the states falling behind

While New England states are faring well in their vaccination campaigns, there are a number of states that are behind.

Across the country, Mississippi has the lowest percentage of its population who have had at least one dose of a vaccine with 33.6 percent.

Next is Louisiana with 35.1 percent, Alabama with 35.8 percent, Wyoming with 36.6 percent, and Idaho with 37 percent.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.