Bid to banish elected Republican leaders from MassGOP board is reckless

The Massachusetts Republican Party Bylaws Committee, on which we serve, has voted in a split decision to exclude our sitting governor, lieutenant governor, and House and Senate Republican leaders from voting seats on the MassGOP Executive Committee. The decision to exclude our Republican leaders will now go for a vote before the 80-member Republican State Committee. We hope our colleagues will see this action as shortsighted and reckless as we approach the 2022 elections.

We are both center-right Republicans representing contrasting areas of the state. We both supported President Trump, and we both supported our current party chair, Jim Lyons, in 2019 when he first ran to lead our party. We have voted for Governor Charlie Baker three times and hope to have the chance to vote for him a fourth time. We believe that too often, the grass roots of our party is neglected by the party and its leaders. However, excluding our elected party leaders would serve only to further alienate these leaders from our party structure and weaken the state GOP.