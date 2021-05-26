A hard look — a distressingly hard look — at the DCF numbers

Of the shocking facts in Saturday’s front-page article “More kids in state’s care seeing overdoses,” one of the most shocking to me is that more than 75,000 Massachusetts children are in the care of the state Department of Children and Families. That’s more than 5 percent of all the people under 18 in the state.

According to the story, state officials stressed that less than 1 percent of the more than 75,000 DCF children were harmed in a “critical incident” in the last year. Wouldn’t it make more sense to be monitoring many fewer children and doing it more carefully?