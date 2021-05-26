Lawmaker seeks to rein in runaway CEO pay, even if just by a fraction

I applaud Shirley Leung for calling attention to the ever-growing disparity in pay between top corporate executives and regular workers (“Swelling CEO pay spurs push for limits,” Page A1, May 9). In 1965, a typical CEO earned about $1 million annually in today’s dollars. In 2019, according to the Economic Policy Institute, average top CEO compensation had climbed to $21.3 million, and the ratio of CEO-to-typical-worker compensation reached an obscene level of 320-to-1.

Are top corporate executives so much more skilled at growing profitable businesses today than they were in the past? I don’t think so. The dramatic rise in CEO pay along with the anemic growth in worker pay over the past several decades is a major contributor to the destabilizing income and wealth inequality that plagues our Commonwealth and the country.