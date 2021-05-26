fb-pixel Skip to main content
Ushering teens, carefully, into the stock-buying experience

Updated May 26, 2021, 11 minutes ago
A Fidelity Investments branch in Boston's Financial District in July 2017.Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe

In the essentially paperless era we currently inhabit, investing has become an increasingly popular concept, notably among ambitious teens. Although this budding interest may seem like it will develop a generation of successful young capitalists, there is a certain risk posed with the frivolity observed in the current trends of day trading, trading on margin, and trading options; however, the recent announcement of the Fidelity Youth Account plan presents an opportunity for young investors and their parents to learn how to invest safely and at a lower level of risk (“Teens 13 and up can start trading stocks with Fidelity,” Business, May 19).

According to CNBC, restrictions on the plan include a $30,000 cap along with the barring of access to trading options and trading on margins, thereby allowing parents a greater degree of security that their teen won’t be pouring money down the drain. The Fidelity Youth Account plan is a significant step toward teaching young people (and adults) the importance of learning about investing early and cautiously.

Nicole Ramos

West Boylston

The writer is a high school junior.

Globe Opinion