Brad Stevens indicates that Jayson Tatum is likely to play in Game 3 Friday

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Wednesday that All-Star forward Jayson Tatum’s eye injury is unlikely to keep him out of Game 3 of the team’s opening-round playoff series against the Nets Friday night.

Tatum was inadvertently poked in the eye by Nets star Kevin Durant three minutes into the second half of Brooklyn’s 130-108 Game 2 win Tuesday. He went to the locker room for an examination, then returned to the bench a few minutes later, but Stevens said the glare from the arena’s lights made it difficult for him to focus. Tatum soon went back to the locker room and did not return to the court.