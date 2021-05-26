Eugene Chung shed some important light on the NFL, and other thoughts

Thank you for shedding light on an important issue in the ways and means of NFL front office hiring, in sharing your truth about an interviewer telling you you’re “not the right minority” to fill a coaching position, a statement full of so many kinds of wrong it shouldn’t need explaining.

Sadly, there are those who will doubt Chung’s words, and even worse, doubt his intentions, assuming they’re rooted in some sort of victim mentality that wants to force a team into hiring him. And of course there are those who might actually believe the NFL’s knee-jerk announcement that it “will review the matter” will lead to meaningful answers. Come on, is there any less inspiring investigative team than Roger Goodell & Co.?

But what Chung revealed is so important, further unmasking the enduring insular network that rules the NFL from the inside out. There is no way to break through without making information public. And for Chung to do so, while remaining quiet on naming the interviewer or even the franchise involved, speaks to his desire to get the right part of this message out.

“With everything that’s going on in this country and in the world, I have stayed quiet, and I’ve always kept my head down,” he said in an ESPN followup to his initial interview with the Globe. “That was what I was taught by my father who immigrated here. He’s like, ‘Do your work as best you can, stay quiet. Don’t cause any trouble.’

“I don’t feel like I’m causing trouble, I’m just bringing information to light.”

▪ If Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau aren’t paired up in the next major, the US Open is doing it wrong. Their mutual greatness is one thing: Koepka just finished runner-up at the PGA and DeChambeau is the defending US Open champ. It’s their mutual disdain that cannot be ignored, revealed again when a snippet of an unaired Golf Channel interview of Koepka went viral Monday.

Koepka completely loses his train of thought as DeChambeau tramps behind him. With DeChambeau’s controversial (and annoying) metal spikes crunching against the concrete and his barely audible voice offering unsolicited advice on Koepka’s admitted struggles, Koepka’s epic eye-roll, not-safe-for-work language, and sigh worthy of a dramatic Oscar tell you everything you need to know about their relationship.

To which I say: Give us more. They may not be Arnie and Jack or Tiger and Phil, but they are worthy rivals, even if both are usually cast as villains. DeChambeau and his booming drives, caloric intakes, and general I’m-smarter-than-you scientific approach to the game turn off purists. Koepka plays with an edge that borders on surliness and has an exhausting need to prove he’s earned the chip that resides permanently on his shoulder.

But give them credit for being honest, and for being unapologetic even when that honesty goes public in a way that would leave most golfers sheepish.

▪ Speaking of the PGA, it should be embarrassed by how badly it lost control of the crowd Sunday at Kiawah Island. After a scene champion Phil Mickelson called “unnerving” and one Koepka said caused his surgically repaired knee to be “dinged” more than once (and perhaps even intentionally), the PGA is seriously lucky that nothing worse happened to the golfers as they were swallowed by the crowd trying to reach the 18th green.

Not forgetting that we are still in a pandemic, the desire for an iconic visual image should never supersede safety.

Phil Mickelson was caught in a crunch heading to the 18th green Sunday. Matt York/Associated Press

▪ Simone Biles is back to amazing us all with her feats of gymnastics. Returning to competition for the first time in 18 months, Biles stunned at the US Classic with her Yurchenko double pike vault. She even impressed her toughest critic: herself. Biles tweeted the following day, “I’m sorry but I can’t believe I competed a double pike on vault.”

Pound for pound, Biles might be the best athlete in the world today.

So why does the sport seem so unable to match her feats of excellence? In case you missed it, the vault in question earned only a provisional 6.6 degree of difficulty, putting it not that far off her other vaults despite requiring a roundoff back handspring onto the vault followed by two full flips in a pike position (legs straight, torso folded) before landing.

Biles is setting the pace in the sport, and whatever the reason the powers that be are dragging their feet to keep up — be it concern over too much dominance or too little safety — those standards don’t seem to be applied elsewhere.

▪ Young soccer phenom Olivia Moultrie recently won her suit to temporarily disallow the NWSL’s minimum age requirement of 18, opening the door for the 15-year-old to be signed by any team.

Considering the age restriction does not exist in the men’s MLS or in European professional women’s leagues, Moultrie had a point when she tweeted, “The only gender and country combination in the entire world where I can’t play professional soccer is as a female in the United States. Just something to consider.”

Olivia Moultrie (shown in August 2018) could be headed for the NWSL. NYT

Moultrie was but 11 when she got a scholarship to powerhouse North Carolina, though she eventually changed her mind to turn pro, playing with the Portland Thorns developmental teams and the US national program. She’s obviously an exceptional talent. Let her play.

▪ In another cool example of the power of the fan voice, the MLS’s Columbus Crew reversed course on the ill-advised decision to change their name and crest. The awful, generic “Columbus SC” was scrapped after vocal and sustained backlash from supporters of one of the league’s founding franchises. After meeting with fans, the club issued a statement saying in part, “The importance of keeping the Crew as the Club’s primary identifier was clear.”

No duh.

▪ Great to see the Patriots bring back linebacker Harvey Langi for a second go-round. Langi is certainly one to appreciate second chances, as he shared for a column during his first stint in New England.

▪ So the women’s NCAA lacrosse tournament went chalk for its Final Four, and No. 4 Boston College left no doubt it belonged by demolishing Notre Dame, 21-10, to get there. Best of luck to all the Hasselbecks who will be watching.

▪ If this year proves to be the end of the line for Zdeno Chara, I can think of no better sendoff for the 44-year-old defenseman than a handshake line with his former team.

The Bruins line up to shake hands with the Capitals, including Zdeno Chara. Rob Carr/Getty

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.