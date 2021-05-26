Former Patriots great Adam Vinatieri officially retires from NFL

Adam Vinatieri, who kicked the Patriots to their first three Super Bowl appearances, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Vinatieri, who won a fourth Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts, made the announcement on the Pat McAfee Show. He last played in the NFL with the Colts in 2019, but suffered a season-ending injury that December. He was a free agent during the 2020 season.

Vinatieri, 48, is the NFL’s all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points in 24 seasons with the Patriots and Colts. His 45-yard field goal in a driving snowstorm with 1:11 remaining in the AFC divisional playoff against the Oakland Raiders on Jan 19, 2002 sent the game to overtime and kept the Patriots’ season alive. His 23-yarder in overtime sent the Patriots to a 16-13 win and to the AFC title game.