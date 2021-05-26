fb-pixel Skip to main content
patriots

Former Patriots great Adam Vinatieri officially retires from NFL

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated May 26, 2021, 24 minutes ago
Adam Vinatieri kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired in Super Bowl XXXVI.
Adam Vinatieri kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired in Super Bowl XXXVI.The Boston Globe - The Boston Gl/Boston Globe

Adam Vinatieri, who kicked the Patriots to their first three Super Bowl appearances, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Vinatieri, who won a fourth Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts, made the announcement on the Pat McAfee Show. He last played in the NFL with the Colts in 2019, but suffered a season-ending injury that December. He was a free agent during the 2020 season.

Vinatieri, 48, is the NFL’s all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points in 24 seasons with the Patriots and Colts. His 45-yard field goal in a driving snowstorm with 1:11 remaining in the AFC divisional playoff against the Oakland Raiders on Jan 19, 2002 sent the game to overtime and kept the Patriots’ season alive. His 23-yarder in overtime sent the Patriots to a 16-13 win and to the AFC title game.

Advertisement

In Super Bowl XXXVI three weeks later, Vinatieri kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired to lift the Patriots to a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

He would kick the game-winning field goals in Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX as the Patriots won three Lombardi trophies in four seasons.

This story will be updated.



Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

Boston Globe video