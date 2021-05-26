Game 50: Braves at Red Sox lineups and notes

After dropping the opener, 3-1, the Sox will send Nick Pivetta to the mound. He is 5-2 with a 3.23 ERA in 15 games against Atlanta, including 3-0 as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017.

BRAVES (24-24): TBA

Pitching: LHP Drew Smyly (2-2, 5.11 ERA)

RED SOX (29-20): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (5-0, 3.59 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Braves vs. Pivetta: Acuña Jr. 3-17, Adrianza 1-2, Albies 4-23, Freeman 10-30, Inciarte 11-25, Ozuna 4-18, Riley 2-7, Sandoval 0-8, Swanson 6-24.

Red Sox vs. Smyly: Bogaerts 4-19, Devers 1-2, Gonzalez 0-3, Hernández 1-4, Martinez 0-7, Santana 0-2, Vázquez 0-1.

Stat of the day: Rafael Devers has 13 home runs and 40 RBI in 46 games. The only other Red Sox player — age 24 or younger — with at least 13 home runs and 40 RBI in his first 50 games of a season was Ted Williams, who did so in 1941 (22 years, 13 home runs, 44 RBI) and ’42 (23 years, 15 home runs, 57 RBI).

Notes: Dating back to last season, Pivetta is 7-0 with a 3.28 ERA in 11 starts with Boston and is only the third pitcher to go unbeaten in their first 10 starts with the Red Sox, joining Mike Nagy in 1969 and Matt Clement in 2005 … Kiké Hernández is 11-for-33 (.333) with one home run in the first inning this season, and 19-for-57 (.333) with four home runs when leading off any inning. He is 10-for-28 (.357) in seven games since being reinstated from the injured list on May 18 … Smyly has made 11 career appearances, nine of them starts, against Boston, going 3-1 with a 2.35 ERA. But he hasn’t beaten the Red Sox since July 23, 2015, when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. He has had three consecutive quality starts, going 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA during that stretch.

