NWHL’s Metropolitan Riveters franchise sold to Pride operator BTM Partners

“The Riveters have one of the most iconic brands in women’s professional hockey and I am thrilled to welcome them to the BTM family,” said Boynton, who is also a member of the NWHL Board of Governors.

The Boston Pride franchise is individually owned by Miles Arnone, and Johanna Boynton owns the Toronto Six. Boston-based entrepreneur John Boynton will serve as the chairman for the Riveters.

The National Women’s Hockey League announced Wednesday that the Metropolitan Riveters will be sold from W Hockey Partners to BTM Partners, an organization that also owns and operates the NWHL’s Boston Pride and Toronto Six.

Advertisement

The Riveters are one of the league’s founding teams, who first competed in the 2015-16 season. The franchise won the Isobel Cup in the 2017-18 season and finished with the third-best record in the 2019-20 regular season. The Riveters withdrew from the NWHL tournament in January due to positive COVID-19 results.

According to the league, the sale of this franchise is part of a transitional period where ownership groups may hold more than one club as the league pursue its goal of a full joint-venture ownership model, where each club is individually owned.

“This transfer of ownership is another step forward for the NWHL and continues the model our investors desire of having great ownership for the teams and to transition out of team operations,” said W Hockey Partners President Andy Scurto. “We all share the same goals of building the premier professional women’s hockey league in North America and are eager to help carry the momentum that last season generated.”

WHP continues to own and operate the Buffalo Beauts and Minnesota Whitecaps. The organization sold the Connecticut Whale to Shared Hockey Enterprises earlier this month.

The NWHL recently announced an increased salary cap of up to $300,000 per team for the 2021-22 season with increased sponsorship and broadcast partnerships expected.