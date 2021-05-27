Bruins-Islanders open Saturday night; Game 2 is Monday night

Game 1 for the Bruins second-round series with the Islanders will begin Saturday at 8 p.m. at TD Garden. The game will be televised on NBC.

Game 2 is Monday at 7:30 p.m., also at TD Garden. The rest of the schedule will be announced later. When possible, the NHL prefers to have teams play every other day.

The teams met eight times over the course of the regular season, with the Bruins finishing 3-3-2 against the Islanders, with a pair of overtime losses. Four of the eight games were decided by one goal.