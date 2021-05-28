33-year-old man shot in Brockton Friday night

A 33-year-old man was shot in Brockton and dropped off at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital’s emergency room shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, police said.
The man is suffering from a single gunshot wound and is in serious condition but is expected to survive, Brockton police spokesman Darren Duarte said in an e-mail.
Police believe the man was shot outside 23 Ellsworth Ave, Duarte said. He asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact Brockton detectives at 508-941-0234.
