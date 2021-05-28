Hope High School principal: This is why I am leaving the Providence public school district

I also learned education was the best way for my family and me to escape poverty. My parents, who never attended college, always emphasized the importance of an education. They also emphasized the importance of fighting for my community. My father, Joseph Buchanan, has been a community activist his entire life. My grandmother, Charlotte Woods, was a long-time activist who advocated for education and housing in Providence. An elementary school in Providence is named in her honor.

I grew up in the Roger Williams housing projects in south Providence. When I was 10 years old, a stray bullet came flying through one of our apartment windows and pierced my lower back, leaving me with 75 stitches and 75 staples and a foot-long scar down my stomach. At a young age, I had to fight for my life. I learned never to quit.

Education was not only a way for me to improve my life chances. I have viewed it as a way to improve the lives of all young people in my community. As a proud graduate of the Providence public schools, I dreamed of returning to the district one day to help open doors for the next generation. That dream became a reality in 2014, when I became an Assistant Principal at Nathanael Greene Middle School in Providence. Then, in August of 2019, my goal of becoming a principal in Providence was realized when then-Interim Superintendent Dr. Fran Gallo asked me to help lead Hope High School.

Like many urban schools, Hope has its challenges. For several decades, it has been considered a school “in need of improvement.” I knew the work of helping improve Hope High School was going to be difficult. As a first-time principal, I also knew that I was going to need support from the district and my community. But in early 2020, with the Covid-19 pandemic, the jobs of teachers and principals was suddenly transformed in ways no one had imagined or prepared for.

In addition to the changes the pandemic forced upon the school district, the Providence schools were also experiencing drastic changes related to the state takeover of the district.

Initially, I was optimistic about the state’s new role, thinking the state would increase its support of the schools. Instead, a new regime, made up mostly of people from outside of Providence, began to remove principals and assistant principals who had deep roots in Providence.

This did not look like or feel like support. The new state Commissioner, the new Superintendent, and other new administrators — all outsiders — began implementing an agenda that somehow required the removal of people who were connected to the community.

I began to raise concerns about the departure of Black and Brown administrators from Providence. Then, I began to feel the threats myself.

As a new principal, I knew there was much I had to learn, and I asked for support. However, after I raised my concerns, I did not feel supported. Instead, I was explicitly told by district officials that it was not my job to worry about what was happening in the other schools and “you don’t have a lot of time to turn this around.”

The message was clear. I was expected to be quiet as I witnessed administrators of color from Providence get pushed out of the district. But this is my community, and I was not going to be quiet. As one of the few remaining principals of color, how could I stay quiet? How was the ouster of administrators of color going to help improve the schools?

The lack of support I received as principal and the hostility I experienced when I began expressing my concerns made it obvious that I was expected to begin looking for employment elsewhere.

In a recent interview with a Spanish-language radio station, Education Commissioner Angela Infante-Green was asked why so many administrators of color were leaving the district. One caller specifically mentioned my situation and the Commissioner’s response was that I was offered two jobs that I refused to take. But there is much more to the story than her quick response.

First, a single, non-principal position was offered only after the district learned that I was a finalist for a principal position outside of the district. But more important than the false answer concerning the multiple job offers that I never received, is the Commissioner’s mischaracterization of my motives. The Commissioner’s answer suggests that I wanted to leave the Providence schools.

My dream was to work in the district from which I graduated. I wanted to work for the city where I was born and raised, where I’m raising my own children. I was dedicated to serving the city that my father and grandmother dedicated their lives to improve. Why would I leave what I thought was my dream job? The answer is simple: I did not want to leave. But I, too, have been pushed out for speaking up for my community.

This summer, I will be principal of Somerville High School in Massachusetts. I will embrace this challenge like I have done with everything else in my life, and do my best to help the young people of Somerville achieve their dreams. I will also continue to be a voice for the young people in my city of Providence. Perhaps freed from the regime running the Providence Schools system, I can be a more-effective advocate for them now.

Matthew J. Buchanan is the principal of Hope High School in Providence.