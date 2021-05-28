It wasn’t much of a problem last year. But this year’s Memorial Day weekend traffic could be a pain

All scheduled roadwork will be postponed for the holiday, according to the advisory, and the HOV lane opened for carpoolers this weekend on Interstate 93.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in an advisory last week that officials were urging residents to plan ahead if traveling over the holiday weekend, and to expect an increased volume of vehicles this year.

Memorial Day traffic wasn’t much of a problem for the pandemic-stricken region last year. But this year, it could be painful, with restrictions loosened and many people en route to barbecues, ballgames, and tourist destinations.

The American Automobile Association predicted earlier this month that from Thursday through Monday, more than 37 million people nationally are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of 60 percent from last year when 23 million traveled, the lowest number since AAA began keeping records in 2000. The 37 million expected road-trippers is still down 6 million, or 13 percent, from the number in 2019.

Advertisement

AAA also urged motorists via Twitter to avoid distracted driving.

“Hitting the road to celebrate the long holiday weekend? Safety first!” the company tweeted. “Remember, MA law prohibits drivers from using any hand-held device while operating a motor vehicle. Hands off the phone and eyes on the road!”

And MassDOT’s traffic safety team is reminding residents not to drink and drive under any circumstances.

“Two days away from the #MemorialDayWeekend!” said a Thursday tweet from the state’s official MassDOT Safety account. “If you plan on celebrating with a drink, plan ahead on how you’ll get home safely. Call a rideshare, a taxi, or arrange for a designated driver. Celebrate responsibly & please #DriveSober.”

You can follow real-time traffic updates here on the official mass.gov website.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.