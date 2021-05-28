Missing Maine woman, 29, found in NYC

A 29-year-old Falmouth, Maine, woman who went missing Monday while visiting New York City has been found safely there, police said Friday evening.

The Falmouth Police Department, in a statement posted to its official Facebook page, said Christine Hammontree had been found after she was reported missing to local police by her parents Tuesday.

Police did not release any further details. Previously, authorities said Hammontree had last been seen leaving a Times Square McDonald’s restaurant and getting into a vehicle early Monday morning.

