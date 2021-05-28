Man arrested for deadly assault of wife at Concord, N.H. home

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the deadly assault of his wife at their Concord, N.H. home Friday afternoon.

Phillip Couture, 77, was arrested for allegedly “knowingly” and “recklessly” causing the death of Marlene Couture, 78, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

At 1:45 p.m., officers arrived at the home on 71 S. Spring St. for a reported homicide. Another woman there was also allegedly strangled by Phillip Couture. She was treated for injuries and released, Formella’s office said in a statement.