Man dies after Leverett motorcycle crash

A man who crashed his motorcycle in Leverett on Sunday has died, the Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office announced Friday.

Craig M. Vosburgh, 46, of Agawam, died Wednesday from his injuries suffered in the crash, prosecutors said in a statement.

Vosburgh was on Cave Hill Road when his motorcycle went off the road into a soft shoulder and crashed about 20-feet from the roadway at about 5 p.m., the statement.