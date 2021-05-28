Man shot, woman grazed by stray bullet, in Lowell shooting

He was taken to a Boston hospital. His condition is not known.

Lowell police found the man, 26 of Lawrence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Jewett and West Sixth streets at 10:27 p.m., the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and a woman was grazed by a stray bullet during an apparent drive by shooting in Lowell Thursday night, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Friday.

The woman, 53 of Lowell, lives nearby and suffered a minor graze wound as she was walking to her car, the statement said. She was treated at the scene.

Advertisement

Prior to the shooting, a vehicle was seen passing by the man as he was walking on Jewett Street, the statement said. The vehicle was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed moments later.

Multiple shell casing were recovered from the scene, the statement said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the incident is an “example of how gun violence can permeate our communities.”

“In this case the reckless and dangerous discharge of this firearm multiple times caused injuries to two victims, damaged a home and a vehicle in the area and demonstrates a complete disregard for the safety of those who were in the area,” Ryan said.

The shooting is under investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.