Man fatally shot in Dorchester

Police are still processing the scene, Tavares said.

The shooting at 590 Park St. in Dorchester was reported at 11:50 a.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Boston Emergency Medical Services.

A man was shot and killed in Dorchester Friday morning, police said.

The man’s death is the city’s 15th homicide this year, compared to 17 over the same period last year, the department said.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-494-TIPS.

