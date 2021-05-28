Bruins like their chances if they are dealt a full house

The Bruins are expecting a sellout — or at least to sell as many seats as they are permitted — for Game 1 against the Islanders. If the Red Sox don’t sell out Saturday afternoon (or if they get rained out), it would be the first full house in a Boston sports stadium in some 15 months.

“It’s been a long time,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said before Friday’s workout. “You kind of forget what it’s like. I thought it was getting loud here with 25 percent capacity against the Caps, so I can only imagine a full house.

“Probably be a little bit shocking at first, to be honest with you. You’re just so used to quietness throughout the game.”

Meanwhile, the Islanders, who host Games 3 and 4, will increase capacity from 9,000 to 12,000 at Nassau Coliseum (full capacity is 13,913).

The Islanders said in a news release that “to create the loudest possible atmosphere,” tickets will be made available primarily in “fully vaccinated” sections. New York State guidelines mandate that fans provide proof of vaccination, with the final shot at least 14 days before game day. Massachusetts does not ask for the same. Fans must wear masks at TD Garden.

“Having close to a packed Garden [Saturday] is going to be special,” Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron said.

“You don’t want to get too high, obviously, and waste your energy. But that being said, you have to soak it in and stay in the moment and work out your game. Sometimes it does make a difference as far as energy goes. You try to get a lift out of that crowd going wild.”

Escaping the trap

The Islanders, under coach Barry Trotz, smother opponents with a neutral-zone trap. Cassidy noted that this season, he has seen more 1-2-2 looks, rather than more conservative 1-1-3. Taylor Hall will help the Bruins attack both schemes.

Hall, who scored four goals in the Bruins’ final three regular-season games against the Islanders, backs off defenders with powerful, low-center-of-gravity strides. His hands are strong. He has clicked with David Krejci, who has a knack for setting him up to attack vulnerable defensemen.

Like many top puck-handlers (see: David Pastrnak), Hall can overreach when going one-on-one, but Cassidy didn’t say that has been a major issue.

“We’ve seen him go by guys in traffic where it doesn’t look like there’s much materializing, and all of a sudden he comes out the other side with the puck and he’s in all alone,” Cassidy said. “When he does get a head of speed and he gets it in the right spots from Krejci or the D, boy, he’s dangerous.”

Tuukka Rask held the Capitals to 10 goals in Boston's five-game victory, his .941 save percentage playing a big part. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Rask: ‘Health is OK’

Tuukka Rask, who submitted a Grade-A performance in the Washington series, said Friday he’s not in perfect health, but he is ready to face the Islanders

“Game feels good,” Rask said during an appearance on WEEI. “Health is OK. I’ve been playing, so that’s OK. It’s not as good as I’d want it to be, but obviously I’ve been playing and practicing. I’m out there. That’s all that matters.”

An upper-body ailment (believed to be a back strain) shelved the ace goalie for 17 games in March and April. No sign of any issues thus far. Rask allowed the Capitals 10 goals in five games, with a .941 save percentage, and was beaten cleanly just three times.

Asked about his pending unrestricted free agent status, he said he feels no rush.

“We haven’t had any discussions during the playoffs,” said Rask, 34, who is in the final year of an eight-year, $56 million deal. “We’ll find out.

“There’s going to obviously be some decisions to be made. We’ll see. There’s no pressure about that. I’m sure we’re going to have good talks and come to a conclusion that pleases everybody.”

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is unlikely to re-sign any of his UFAs — a group that includes Rask, Krejci, and Hall — before the July 21 expansion draft, since those players would then have to be protected from Seattle. Free agency opens July 28.

Assuming Rask returns for a 15th season, how much longer does he want to play?

“With my style, I could probably play 10 more years if I wanted to,” he mused. “It’s just a matter of how long you want to play. That’s the question I have to ask myself. How long do I want to keep doing this?

“It takes a lot of time and effort every season to prepare yourself and go through that grind, so those are the questions I have to ask.

“Because if you sign a contract and you play, you have to commit to it. You don’t want to be second-guessing yourself midway through the season — “Why did I keep playing?” — or you’re totally checked out.

“I could play 10 more years with my style of hockey, but I’m definitely not going to play that long. It’s just a matter of how long I want to keep grinding out.”

Lauzon skates

Among those who participated in an optional skate in Brighton: defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, who took a shot off the right hand in Game 1 against the Capitals. Cassidy didn’t know whether Lauzon would be cleared to start the Islanders series, but he’s expected back soon … Fellow back liner Kevan Miller, who took a high hit from Dmitry Orlov in Game 4, was riding a stationary bike. He will not play in Game 1. “At least he’s progressing,” Cassidy said … Not too often does Bergeron come in with a lesser faceoff win percentage than an opposing center. The NHL’s first-round leader at the dot was the Islanders’ Casey Cizikas (66.3 percent), with Bergeron (58.5) running fifth. “They’re great at what they do,” said Bergeron of the Islanders, praising them for having a wealth of lefthanded and righthanded options. Krejci (53.2) and New York’s Jean-Gabriel Pageau (52.9) ranked 14th and 15th … Algonquin Regional forward Kerryn O’Connell and Dexter Southfield forward Matt Copponi won the Bruins’ John Carlton Memorial Trophies, for excellence in academics and hockey.

Hayden Bird of the Boston.com staff contributed to this report.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.