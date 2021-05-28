Celtics’ Jaylen Brown: ‘Racism is bigger than basketball’

With Kyrie Irving’s comments Tuesday igniting new conversations about racism at Celtics games and in the city of Boston, forward Jaylen Brown on Friday night gave a nearly five-minute statement in which he shared his thoughts on the matter.

Brown, who has become an active voice in the social justice movement, said Irving’s concerns and the recent behavior of fans at other playoff games should be addressed. But he is concerned that if the focus is confined to basketball games it will mask much larger issues.

“I do not like the manner it was brought up, in terms of centering around a playoff game,” Brown said. “It bothers me if the construct of racism is used as a crutch or an opportunity to execute a personal gain. I’m not saying that’s the case. But I do think racism is bigger than basketball, and I do think racism is bigger than Game 3 of the playoffs.