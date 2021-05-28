Jordan Spieth has the solo lead at Colonial, but PGA champ Phil Mickelson misses the cut

Spieth was bogey-free again Friday, with a 4-under-par 66 to take the lead after the second round at 11-under 129 at Hogan’s Alley in Fort Worth. The Dallas native was one shot ahead of Jason Kokrak, who had his second consecutive round of 65.

PGA champion Phil Mickelson was headed home to California after he bogeyed two of his last three holes, missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge by one stroke.

Jordan Spieth has started playing well again just about everywhere he goes. He has always felt comfortable close to home at Colonial, where he is in the lead.

“I’m in a good spot at a familiar place,” Spieth said.

Mickelson, who turns 51 on June 16, became the oldest winner of a golf major at the PGA Championship last weekend. But Lefty finished 2 over at Colonial after his second-round 69, which included three birdies in a four-hole stretch to end his front nine.

But Mickelson's 7-foot par chance at the par-3 16th rolled over the left edge and did a half-circle around the cup without going in. With the sun shining through the clouds, his have-to-make 10-footer on No. 18 slid just left of the hole.

Mickelson left the course almost immediately after that, telling a PGA Tour official on his way out that he enjoyed his time at the tournament. The two-time Colonial champion said he hated that he wouldn't be around for the weekend.

Sergio Garcia (69), the first-round co-leader with Spieth whose first PGA Tour win came at Colonial 20 years ago, was tied for third at 8 under with Sebastian Munoz and Patton Kizzire, who both shot 65 Friday. Munoz had six birdies on the back nine, including the final three holes after a double bogey at No. 15.

Kokrak, Garcia and Munoz were in the morning wave of players who all finished before a weather delay of 2 hours and 26 minutes during the afternoon.

Senior PGA Championship — Mike Weir opened a four-stroke lead with a 5-under 65 on a tough Southern Hills layout that baffled most of the players.

That moved the Canadian to 7 under through 36 holes, with Steve Stricker (68), Rocco Mediate (69) and John Riegger at 3 under. Riegger had three holes left when play was called because of darkness at 8:31 p.m. Weir completed his round just minutes earlier.

LPGA — Danielle Kang had Lizette Salas over to the house Thursday night to watch “Friends: The Reunion,” then sent her packing Friday in the LPGA Match Play at North Las Vegas.

Kang won the friendly showdown 4 and 3 for a quarterfinal spot on another hot afternoon at Shadow Creek.

“To be honest with you, it doesn’t feel that great,” Kang said. “I really wanted to win. I wanted to advance and play this weekend. ... But all in all, any time she missed a putt my heart just dropped because I want her to make them. I know she’s playing against me and it was definitely different. I knew this was going to be very stressful for me.”

An ambassador for course owner MGM Resorts, Kang won the opening hole with a par, took Nos. 6 and 7 with birdies and No. 8 with a par for a 4-up lead. Salas won 10 and 11 with pars, Kang took 12 with a birdie and ended it with a par on 14.

Kang will face Bronte Law, a 6 and 5 winner over Annie Park.

Second-ranked Inbee Park, also an area resident, beat Gaby Lopez 2 and 1 to set up a match with Sophia Popov.

Popov routed Sung Hyun Park 6 and 5.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko and No. 3 Sei Young Kim dropped out in playoffs.

Anna Nordqvist beat Ko, 5 and 4, to force a playoff with Ko that the Swede won on the first hole. Kim edged Brittany Altomare, 2 and 1, to force a playoff with the American, then fell on the second hole.

ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit beat Stacy Lewis, 5 and 4, to advance. After Lewis birdied the ninth to pull within a hole, Tavatanakit won four of the next five to end the match. They entered the day tied for the group lead.

Ariya Jutanugarn beat Sarah Schmelzel on the first hole of a playoff after tying Carlota Ciganda.



