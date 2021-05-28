Nike ended sponsorship deal with Neymar over sexual assault accusation

Nike has confirmed it ended its sponsorship agreement with Neymar after he refused to collaborate in an investigation into an accusation that he sexually assaulted a female employee from the company years ago. The soccer superstar has denied the accusation and criticized the company on Instagram while training with Brazil outside Rio de Janeiro. Neymar called Nike’s claims “an absurd lie.” … Major League Soccer has fined Inter Miami $2 million and imposed other sanctions following its investigation into the 2020 signing of French international Blaise Matuidi. The league’s investigation determined Miami violated roster designation rules for Matuidi and Andrés Reyes . It also found the team didn’t disclose agreements that led to underreported salaries for Leandro González Pirez , Nicolás Figal and Julián Carranza. Matuidi, who played for the 2018 World Cup winners, came to Miami from Juventus in August. The team said it used targeted allocation money to sign him. The league’s investigation, launched in March, determined Matuidi should have been a designated player. The league found no wrongdoing on the part of team co-owner David Beckham , the former English star, and other owners. Managing owner Jorge Mas was fined $250,000 because he had an obligation to make sure the rules were followed. In addition, Inter Miami’s allocation dollars for 2022 and 2023 were reduced by $2,271,500. MLS said no Miami players committed violations or were aware of them, and their current contracts remain in full force …The LA Galaxy say new defender Derrick Williams was a recent target of racial abuse on social media after committing a red-card foul that ended the season of Portland’s Andy Polo . The Major League Soccer club is working with the league and “the proper authorities” to identify the abusers. “People who are talking like that, I hope we can find out who they are and we can deal with them,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “Because it’s nonsense, it’s inappropriate, and much worse than that, to be honest.” Williams was born in Germany to an Irish mother and a Black American father, and he plays internationally for Ireland, where he grew up. The Galaxy signed the former Aston Villa prospect last March from Blackburn Rovers, and he has started four matches in his first season stateside … Real Madrid strengthened its defense by signing David Alaba after the defender ended his highly successful stint at Bayern Munich. Madrid said the 28-year-old Alaba agreed to a five-year contract. l

COLLEGES

Texas will allow college athletes to earn money

UNC Wilmington led just three batters into the game and got a second-inning grand slam from Cole Weiss, the No. 2 seeds in the Colonial Athletic Association baseball tournament handling top-seeded Northeastern, 8-4, in a winner’s bracket contest Friday night in Wilmington, N.C. The Huskies (33-10), who beat fourth-seeded Charleston in their opening game Thursday, will play them again at 1 p.m. Saturday.. . Texas lawmakers approved letting college athletes earn money with endorsements and sponsorship deals, pushing the state closer to joining others who have already opened the door to previously banned financial deals. Friday’s Senate vote sends the bill to Gov. Greg Abbott to consider signing into law. Several states have already approved measures that allow athletes to earn money off their name, image and likeness. The Texas version would take effect July 1.

BASEBALL

Hartford scores 7 in fifth to rout Portland

The Hartford Yard Goats (7-15) used a seven-run fifth inning to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs (13-9), 10-2, Friday night at Hadlock Field. The six-game series is now tied at two games apiece with the final two games to be played this weekend…Friday night’s scheduled contest between the Worcester Red Sox and Lehigh Valley IronPigs was postponed due to rain in the area. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 4:05 pm.

MISCELLANY

Jordan gives $1M to Morehouse journalism

Basketball great Michael Jordan and Nike’s Jordan Brand are giving $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta to boost journalism and sports-related studies. The gift will help enrich its journalism and sports program that was originally launched with a donation from director and actor Spike Lee. The school said the donation will help fund scholarships, technology and educational programming for students in those fields … Adam Henrique had a goal and two assists and Canada beat Kazakhstan, 4-2 in the world hockey championship in Riga, Latvia, to move into sixth place in Group B. Cole Perfetti scored the winner, Andrew Mangiapane and Connor Brown each had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves. Canada is 2-3-0 … British cyclist Simon Yates attacked on the steep ascent to the finish to win the 19th stage of the Giro d’Italia and made only a dent on Egan Bernal’s overall lead with two days remaining. Yates, who rides for Team BikeExchange, attacked with more than four miles to go and held off the field on the double-digit gradient to the Alpe di Mera finish.…Sebastian Korda beat sixth-seeded Tommy Paul in an all-American semifinal at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy, to reach his first ATP final. The 63rd-ranked Korda, who has not dropped a set all week, won, 6-3, 6-3, in 82 minutes to book a spot against Italian wild card Marco Cecchinato. If Korda wins on Saturday he will be the first American in 11 years to lift a trophy on European clay, since Sam Querrey won in Belgrade in 2010 … Five Americans made it through qualifying rounds for the French Open tennis tournament, the most since 2004. Jenson Brooksby of Sacramento, Calif., Bjorn Fratangelo of Pittsburgh; and Mackenzie McDonald of Piedmont, Calif., give the US three men who qualified for the Grand Slam event played on red clay for just the third time since 1982. The two American women joining them are Hailey Baptiste of Washington and Varvara Lepchenko of Allentown, Pa.

