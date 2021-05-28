Northeastern baseball knocked to CAA tournament brink by UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington led just three batters into the game and got a second-inning grand slam from Cole Weiss, the No. 2 seeds in the Colonial Athletic Association baseball tournament handling top-seeded Northeastern, 8-4, in a winner’s bracket contest Friday night in Wilmington, N.C.

The Huskies (33-10), who beat fourth-seeded Charleston in their opening game Thursday, will play them again at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner will face Wilmington (32-20) at 5 p.m. for the conference championship and the accompanying automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

The Seahawks have won the last two contested CAA championships in 2018 and 2019, and played in the last six CAA championship games.