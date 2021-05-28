Northeastern baseball knocked to CAA tournament brink by UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington led just three batters into the game and got a second-inning grand slam from Cole Weiss, the No. 2 seeds in the Colonial Athletic Association baseball tournament handling top-seeded Northeastern, 8-4, in a winner’s bracket contest Friday night in Wilmington, N.C.
The Huskies (33-10), who beat fourth-seeded Charleston in their opening game Thursday, will play them again at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner will face Wilmington (32-20) at 5 p.m. for the conference championship and the accompanying automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
The Seahawks have won the last two contested CAA championships in 2018 and 2019, and played in the last six CAA championship games.
Northeastern senior Kyle Murphy (6-1) was hit hard by the Seahawks, done after two innings having allowed seven hits and six runs. UNCW piled up four hits in the first, a Matt Suggs single and Weiss double each plating a run. After Jared Dupere cracked a solo homer to get one back for Northeastern in the bottom of the first, UNCW strung together one-out singles by Taber Mongero and Brooks Baldwin; Suggs getting hit by a two-out, two-strike pitch; and Weiss’s long ball.
The Seahawks made it 7-1 in the fifth on two more hit batters, a fielder’s choice, and a sacrifice fly, and added a final run in the seventh on just one hit.
Sophomore Spenser Smith, a Belmont Hill product, singled home two runs for the Huskies in the sixth to make it 7-3. Cotuit’s Danny Crossen walked in the seventh, forcing in NU’s final run.
Northeastern used five relievers in the final seven innings, with Medway’s James Quinlivan, Easton’s Owen Langan, Thomas Balboni, Eric Yost, and Rick Burroni combining to hold the Seahawks to five hits.