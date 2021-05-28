Plymouth North baseball scores Keenan Division title, top seed in Patriot Cup

The victory was Plymouth North’s ninth straight and secured a Patriot League Keenan Division title for the 20th time in program history and first since 2018.

Zemotel was fired up after scoring what would prove to be the winning run for the host 14th-ranked Eagles in Friday’s 4-3 victory over No. 17 Whitman-Hanson at Henry S. Cryer Jr. Field.

“That’s what I do!” Plymouth North second baseman Dylan Zemotel bellowed to the heavens as he bounced his way back to the dugout.

“It’s a great group,” said winning pitcher Matt Murphy. “I don’t think there’s a team in the state that’s as close as we are. We play the game with heart.”

With the game knotted 3-3, Zemotel led off the bottom of the sixth with a booming triple to right-center.

“I got a first-pitch curveball and I was trying to sit on a fastball second pitch and that’s what I did and drove it [to] opposite field,” said the senior, who finished 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. “That’s my best ball, when I’m hitting well, going opposite field.”

With Zemotel on third, center fielder Connor Vercollone bounded a grounder to the right side. The second baseman, playing in, tried to throw Zemotel out at home, but he slid in under the tag.

“It was a chopper and as soon as I saw it was chopping I took off and I knew it was going to be a close play so I got down and outside the plate,” Zemotel said. “It was a great feeling.”

While Vercollone was called out at the plate on a similar play two batters later, Zemotel’s run was all Murphy needed as he sat down the side in order in the seventh, finishing the game with seven straight outs.

“Matt pitched great,” Plymouth North coach Dwayne Follette said. “He had his curveball going.”

Combining that curve with a cutter and fastball, Murphy didn’t allow an earned run in the complete game victory, striking out four, walking two and giving up just three hits.

“I just stayed within myself,” he said. “I didn’t listen to the outside noise. I just played the game.”

He also kept his cool despite the Eagles’ defensive struggles. Three errors led to all three Whitman-Hanson runs, but they never seemed to faze Murphy, who did commit a throwing error.

“I have the best defense in the state behind me,” he said. “I’m not worried about anything. They make an error? I know it doesn’t happen twice.”

The Eagles opened the scoring in the second inning when Alec Peruzzi (3 for 3) doubled. He advanced to third on an error and came home on Murphy’s sacrifice fly to right. In the third, Nate Viscariello singled and raced home on a double by Josh Gomes. Zemotel then plated Gomes with a single.

Whitman-Hanson’s first two runs came in the third when Aidan Barry walked and scored on Murphy’s throwing error. Robert Marshall, who reached on an error, came around on a fielder’s choice off the bat of his twin brother, Thomas Marshall. In the fifth, Robert Marshall singled, stole second and scored on a throwing error.

Thomas Marshall allowedthree earned runs on seven hits and no walks. He struck out four.

Plymouth North (9-1) enters the Patriot Cup as the No. 1 seed and will face North Quincy, the No. 2 seed from the Fisher Division, in the first round of the double-elimination tournament. Whitman Hanson (8-2) will face Plymouth South, the Fisher Division champion.

Braintree 1, Needham 0 — Chase Cahill struck out 14 in eight innings and hit a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 10th to grab the Bay State Conference win for the visiting Wamps (8-3).

Barnstable 2, Falmouth 1 — Ben Tarbox (2 for 3, 2 RBIs) worked a walkoff walk in the bottom of the eighth for the host Red Hawks (6-1). Ryan Buckler went the distance, scattering four hits and not allowing an earned run in the Cape & Islands League win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 8, New Bedford 2 — The No. 13 Trojans (10-1) capped an 8-0 run in the Southeast Conference with two-hit performances from Nolan DeAndrade (2 RBIs), Austin Hartsell (2 RBIs), Jake Prisco (1 RBI), and Colin Ronayne (2 RBIs).

Dennis-Yarmouth 5, Sandwich 4 — Jaryd Pineau laced a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the fifth before Ryan Cote doubled Pineau home for the lead to lift the Dolphins (1-8) to the Cape & Islands win. Cote pitched the final two innings, allowing just one hit to secure the save for D-Y.

Dighton-Rehoboth 11, Apponequet 1 — Senior Xavier Botelho cleared the bases with a three-RBI double, helping the Falcons (4-1) best their South Coast Conference foe.

Dracut 3, Haverhill 1 — Andrew Chenevert tossed a three-hitter for the Middies (4-6) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Colin Arsenault had an RBI and scored the go-ahead run on an error in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Gloucester 6, Danvers 5 — As Jack Costanzo was caught in a pickle after a pickoff attempt, Anthony Rizzo stole home in the bottom of the eighth to propel the host Fishermen (6-2) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Hull 13, Norwell 1 — Junior Aiden Robey went 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and struck out seven, allowing four hits over five frames for the visiting Pirates (2-6) in the South Shore win. Seniors Max Iorio (4 for 4) and Ben Olivieri (3 for 5, 1 RBI) provided an offensive spark.

Medfield 18, Millis 1 — Senior Sam Palmer led off the Tri-Valley League matchup with a home run and junior Nate Baacke added a third-inning grand slam as the No. 9 Warriors improved to 10-1 in a four-inning victory.

Methuen 9, Chelmsford 7 — Owen Sullivan struck out three in two innings of relief to pick up the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the visiting Rangers (6-4). Nick Avellani (4 for 4) had a game-tying double.

Milton Academy 6, Nobles 2 — Northeastern-bound Jack Beauschane of Chelmsford struck out eight over seven innings to guide the visiting Mustangs (12-0) to the Independent School League victory.

Newburyport 5, Rockport 2 — Senior Ryan Archer laced a three-run double in the first inning for the host Clippers (9-1) to spark the Cape Ann win. Junior Lucas Stallard fired a 1-hitter, striking out seven.

Waltham 4, Newton South 1 — Sophomore Nick LaForest (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) paced the host Hawks (7-3) in the Dual County League win. Sophomore Mike Cobb yielded two hits over 6⅔ innings for the win.

Watertown 9, Wilmington 7 — Rob Iannetta’s two-run single broke a 7-7 tie in the top of the seventh inning and proved all the difference for the Raiders (3-4) in the Middlesex win. After Wilmington grabbed a 7-6 lead in the sixth inning, Cam Reed (3 hits) took the mound and earned the win with 1⅓ shutout innings.

Westport 13, South Shore Voc-Tech 2 — Matt Burk (1 hit, 6 Ks, 0 earned runs) picked up the win for the host Wildcats (5-0) and Noah Sowle went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, and three runs scored in the Mayflower League win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Billerica 10, Andover 5 — Senior Myles Jean scored two goals and set up five more, and sophomore Dom Terrazzano had five goals in the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the host Indians (7-3). Sophomore Scottie Einarson made 16 saves.

Newburyport 14, Lynnfield 0 — Sophomore Oliver Pons had three goals and three assists in the Cape Ann League win for the visiting Clippers (8-1).

St. John’s Prep 16, Malden Catholic 4 — Jake Vana (3 goals), Luke Surette (2 goals, 1 assist), and Jackson DeSanto (1 goal, 3 assists) guided the second-ranked Eagles (7-0) to the Catholic Conference win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Apponequet 18, Seekonk 7 — Abby Vincent rifled in six goals, Riley Levrault and Marlie Chapin had four apiece, and Viktoria Harte and Emilia Keane contributed two each for the visiting Lakers (2-2) in the South Coast win. Daniella Merithew made nine saves.

Chelmsford 13, North Andover 7 — Kate Krueger (10 draw controls) and Julia Pitts netted four goals apiece for the fifth-ranked Lions (10-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Medfield 19, Norton 1 — Erin Sullivan, Kathryn Blake, and Kelly Blake each had four goals and three assists for the Warriors (7-1) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Quincy 15, North Quincy 2 — Senior captain Alyssa Ryan had five goals and two assists for the Presidents (9-2) in the Patriot League contest.

St. John Paul II 19, Dennis-Yarmouth 6 — Ella Bartolomei racked up 10 goals and one assist and Hadley Crosby contributed five goals and two assists for JPII (8-1) in the Cape & Islands victory.

Softball

Bedford 12, Wayland 0 — Katie Kranz and Kaylee Grace combined for the shutout and Laney Mead belted a home run for the host Buccaneers (10-0) in the Dual County League matchup.

Bridgewater-Raynham 3, New Bedford 2 — Sophomore Emma Flaherty smacked an RBI double in the top of the seventh that produced the go-ahead run in the visiting Trojans’ Southeast Conference win. Sophomore Lily Welch fanned 11 in her complete game effort and junior Riain Keefe had two hits and an RBI as B-R moved to 7-1 in the SEC and 7-4 overall.

Cardinal Spellman 15, Notre Dame (Hingham) 11 — The 20th-ranked Cardinals (8-2) handed the Cougars (7-1) their first loss of the season by scoring eight runs between the fifth and sixth innings. Senior captain Chloe Kelly led the offensive outburst, going 5 for 5 with 3 RBIs.

Dennis-Yarmouth 6, Sandwich 1 — Julia Hicks tossed a complete game gem in the Cape & Islands League win for the visiting Dolphins (3-2).

Methuen 19, Chelmsford 5 — Junior Makenna Donovan (4 for 5, 6 RBIs) put on an offensive display with two homers and two doubles, and senior captain Stephanie Tardugno (5 for 6, 3 RBIs) scored three runs for the Rangers (5-4) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Millis 19, Medfield 8 — Sophomore catcher Frankie Passarelli and senior center fielder Tessa Gerardi had two hits and four RBIs apiece for the host Mohawks (9-1) in the Tri-Valley win. Freshman Riley Caulfield hurled five innings of three-run ball in relief for the win.

Needham 2, Braintree 0 — Cece Wekstein fired a shutout and Emma Ching drove in a run for the Rockets (6-5) in the Bay State Conference victory. Maddie Baker went 2 for 4 and scored a run.

Newton North 12, Framingham 0 — Juniors Ella Maher and Katie Tobin had three RBIs apiece and Mahar teamed up with senior Annie Brodhead on a one-hit shutout for the Tigers (9-2) in the Bay State Conference victory.

Revere 5, Lynn Classical 2 — Senior Adrianna Fusco struck out 15 in a complete game victory for the Patriots (3-0) in Greater Boston League action.

Saugus 5, Winthrop 3 — Powered by senior captains Leah Ventre (11 strikeouts, two earned runs) and Kirby Dalton (2 for 4, double, RBI), the host Sachems improved to 7-1 in the Northeastern Conference. Ventre was also 2 for 3 from the plate with a run scored and fellow senior Alexa Ferraro went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

South Shore Voc-Tech 24, Westport 9 — Grace McCarthy (6 RBIs) and Rose Earner (2 RBIs) each went 3 for 3 for the host Vikings (5-3) in the Mayflower win. Alexis Mitsiopoulos, Mackenzie Jepsen and Avery Cina each went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs.

St. Mary’s 13, Beverly 1 — Marina DiBiasio, Sophia LeBert and Emely Rodriguez each hit home runs and Lily Newhall threw a complete game, striking out seven in the nonleague win for the Spartans (11-2).

Tyngsborough 8, Oakmont 2 — Ella Beaulieu struck out 17 and gave up four hits, and Jayden Kelly smacked a three-run homer and went 2 for 3 for the Tigers (4-1) in the Mid-Wach win. Carly Dimento (3 for 4), Emma Hogan (2 for 3) and Sam Puma (2 for 2) also had big days.

Wilmington 12, Watertown 0 — Audrey Powers allowed two hits while striking out 14 and third baseman Lily MacKenzis was 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Wildcats (7-1) in the Middlesex win. Jenna Sweeney (3 for 4, 3 runs), Tori Gemellaro (2 for 3, 3 RBIs) and Ashley Crawford (2 for 3, 2 RBIs) all had offensive outbursts in the Middlesex League victory.

Boys’ tennis

Apponequet 4, Fairhaven 1 — The Lakers (3-1) picked up the South Coast Conference win behind victories from sophomore Colin Belmore (6-3, 6-1) and freshman Nathan Belmore (6-1, 6-3) at first and second singles, respectively.

Duxbury 5, Marshfield 0 — With sophomore Colby Hall (6-1, 6-1), junior Brewster Pierce (6-0, 6-0), and sophomore Tucker Catalano (6-0, 6-1) cruising to singles wins, and the duos of sophomores Davis Stapleton/Adam Sohmer (6-0, 6-1) and freshman Teddy Collins and senior Owen Koss (6-1, 6-2) winning in straight sets, the Dragons capped an 11-0 run in the Patriot League.

Wakefield 5, Stoneham 0 — The duos of Evan McCarthy/Michael Leary (6-7, 7-6, 6-4) and Greg Beaudoin/Tommy Frohlichstein (6-2, 4-6, 6-1) were extended to three sets in their respective doubles matches, but prevailed in the clinchers of the Middlesex League sweep for the Warriors (4-4). Matt Conley and Zachariah Baumhardt also picked up wins at first and second singles.

Girls’ tennis

Duxbury 5, Marshfield 0 — The Dragons conceded only two sets in three singles matches to complete their regular season with a 10-0 record in the Patriot League. Nora Buell and Annabel Keating won a closely-contested doubles match, 8-6, to help the hosts sweep the Rams.

Fairhaven 4, Apponequet 1 — Kaydin Pinto battled to a 7-6, 7-6 win at first singles and the Blue Devils (4-0) went on to win decisively in the South Coast match.

Hingham 4, Silver Lake 1 — After splitting the first two singles matches, the Harborwomen (8-2) picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory from Brooke Flynn and then swept doubles for the Patriot League win.

Plymouth North 4, Whitman-Hanson 1 — At first and third singles, Emily Goulian and Helena Dhillon each picked up wins in Patriot League victory for the visiting Eagles (1-3). The doubles teams of Eliza Mayo/Kelsey Davis and Nyla Lavoie/Aislyn Kelliher also won.

St. John Paul II 3, Sturgis West 2 — The Lions dropped the first two singles matches against their Cape & Islands foe before roaring back in dominant fashion, conceding only one set over the next three matchups. Lily Walker won 6-0, 6-0 and the doubles teams of Avery Lotuff/Chathay Bridge along with Bridget Moran/Kayla Katziff earned wins.

Boys’ volleyball

BC High 3, Xaverian 0 — Senior Erik Russell’s 11 kills and junior Evan Downey’s 26 digs proved pivotal for the host Eagles (5-2) in the Catholic Conference win.

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Acton-Boxborough 0 — The Warriors (6-3) were led by Jack Braverman, who logged 15 service points, 4 aces and 9 kills in the Dual County League road victory. Ryan Maier added 13 kills, Chase Benson had eight, and Sebastian Frankel delivered a kill and 29 assists.

Lowell 3, Central Catholic 0 — Behind 28 assists and nine digs from senior Buh Reh, the Red Raiders (6-1) swept to the Merrimack Valley Conference road victory.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, Catholic Memorial 0 — Matthew Deeley (3 kills, 3 digs, 4 aces) and Jason Spiegelman (3 kills, 2 assists, 3 aces) paced the host Pioneers (7-2) in the Catholic Conference matchup.

Colin Bannen, Ethan Fuller, Craig Larson, Ethan McDowell, and Steve Sousa contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores to @GlobeSchools.