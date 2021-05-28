Will Craig ready for the blooper reels day after Javier Baez’s baserunning magic

“I guess I’m going to be on the blooper reels for the rest of my life,” the rookie first baseman said.

Weather postponed four games on Friday: Baltimore’s at the Chicago White Sox, Atlanta’s at the New York Mets, Milwaukee’s at Washington, and Colorado’s at Pittsburgh, the last meaning first baseman Will Craig will have to wait another day to get back on the horse after being the butt of Javier Baez’s ridiculous rundown on Thursday.

“He made a mistake and that’s it,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “You don’t option a guy [to the minor leagues] because of the fact he made a mistake. We make mistakes in all realms of life. It just happened to be something nobody’s ever seen before.”

With Willson Contreras on second base and two outs in the third inning of an eventual 5-3 Pirates loss, the Cubs’ Javier Baez hit a routine grounder to third baseman Erik Gonzalez. His throw to Craig at first was a little up the line, pulling Craig off the bag.

All Craig had to do was tag Baez or touch first for the final out of the inning. Baez stopped running halfway up the first base line to avoid Craig and backtracked toward home plate.

Craig chased him. Meanwhile, Contreras rounded third and sprinted home.

Craig attempted a flip to catcher Michael Perez, but Contreras slid under the tag while Baez took off for first. Pérez’s throw to first sailed past second baseman Adam Frazier attempting to cover the bag, allowing Baez to race to second.

If the out was recorded at first base before Baez arrived, the run would not have counted.

“It all boils down to me losing my brain for a second,” he said. “I take full responsibility for it and now will just try to keep moving forward. I know I’m a good defensive player and I can do a lot of good things on that side of the ball.”

Orioles-White Sox, Pirates-Rockies, and Brewers-Nationals are scheduled to be made up as part of Saturday doubleheaders. The Mets and Atlanta did not have a makeup date announced, perhaps due to New York’s crowded schedule. The Mets have played a league-low 44 games, and they already are scheduled to play doubleheaders against Washington and Philadelphia in June, as well as a single nine-inning makeup against the Nationals.

The Braves did place outfielder Marcell Ozuna on the injured list. Ozuna is expected to miss six weeks after fracturing the middle and ring fingers on his left hand sliding into third base Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Giancarlo Stanton shows rust in first game back with Yankees

The New York Yankees reinstated slugger Giancarlo Stanton from the injured list for their game in Detroit, and he struck out four times as the DH in a 3-2, 10-inning loss.

Stanton hadn’t played since May 13 because of a strained left quadriceps. He hit .282 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs in his first 33 games this season.

Stanton hit 38 home runs in 2018, his first season with the Yankees. He had only seven homers in 41 games the next two years combined.

The Yankees took the lead in the top of the 10th when automatic runner Aaron Judge came home from third on a passed ball. Justin Wilson (1-1) retired the first two Detroit batters in the bottom half, but on a full count, Robbie Grossman sent a high drive that cleared the fence in left field for a game-winning two-run homer.

More than half of teams able to relax COVID-19 protocols

Sixteen of the 30 franchises have now been able to relax coronavirus protocols, two more this week joining the group who’ve vaccinated 85 percent of their players and on-field personnel. The teams were not identified, but Washington manager Dave Martinez identified his as one of the two. The commissioner’s office and the players’ association added that three additional teams had reached the 85 percent level of having received final doses and would be able to relax protocols within the next two weeks once they are fully vaccinated. The pace of vaccination has slowed, however, with the total of Tier 1 individuals either partially or fully vaccinated at 84.5 percent, up just one-tenth of a percent from the previous week . . . Cody Bellinger will start in center field on Saturday and Sunday for the Dodgers against San Francisco, the 2018 NL MVP ready to return from a broken leg that’s sidelined him since April 5. The World Series champions went through a rough patch without him, but have since won 13 of 15 and sit a half-game behind NL West-leading San Diego . . . St. Louis pitcher Miles Mikolas faces another lengthy layoff following an injury to his right forearm, the 2018 All-Star shut down for four to six weeks. Mikolas has had two MRIs on his throwing arm and both agree that there is no sign of a flexor tendon tear or UCL injury, which is commonly associated with Tommy John surgery. Mikolas was hurt in his first outing of the season on May 22 . . . Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Joe Panik drove in three runs apiece, leading Toronto over Cleveland, 11-2, in a game called in the bottom of the seventh. The game was played in winds gusting to 45 mph throughout, and a steady, blowing rain made conditions miserable. Hyun Jin Ryu allowed two runs — both in the first — and four hits in five innings. Before the game, Cleveland outfielder Jordan Luplow was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle . . . David Bote homered, Adbert Alzolay wriggled out of several jams while pitching into the sixth inning, and the surging Cubs beat Cincinnati, 1-0, at Wrigley Field. Bote connected leading off the fifth to spoil Reds starter Vladimir Gutiérrez’s major league debut to help the Cubs win for the 10th time in 12 games even though they managed just three hits. For Cincinnati, Nick Castellanos singled twice, extending the majors’ longest active hitting streak to 14 games. But the Reds were 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 in losing for the eighth time in 11 games . . . A food area at Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox, now is called La Russa’s Lounge after being named years ago in honor of a woman who sold beer and hot dogs for more than six decades. The area was christened Loretta’s Lounge during the 2005 World Series in honor of Loretta Micele, who worked at the old Comiskey Park and the current stadium, which opened in 1991. She died in 2014. The White Sox said the change was made after the 2019 season, relocating an area honoring La Russa in another part of the park to Micele’s, but no one noticed last year because fans couldn’t attend games. In a statement, the team said a plaque honoring Micele remains in the section, and that they’re planning to give a replica of the Loretta’s Lounge sign to the family . . . The Los Angeles Angels will keep their spring training home in Tempe, Ariz., until at least 2035 after reaching a deal for an extensive renovation of Tempe Diablo Stadium, which hosted its first spring training for the Seattle Pilots in 1969. The Angels have played in Tempe each spring since 1993.