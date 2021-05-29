Arrest made in fatal shooting death of North Attleboro man

A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday and charged with murder in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting in North Attleboro, according to the Bristol district attorney’s office.

Adam Walker, last known address in East Providence, was arrested Friday night in Swansea, according to a statement from the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

He was charged with murder, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm, according to the statement.