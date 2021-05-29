Arrest made in fatal shooting death of North Attleboro man

A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday and charged with murder in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting in North Attleboro, according to the Bristol district attorney’s office.
Adam Walker, last known address in East Providence, was arrested Friday night in Swansea, according to a statement from the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.
He was charged with murder, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm, according to the statement.
About 4 p.m. Wednesday, North Attleboro Police responded to an apartment at 64 High St. after a report of a shooting, the statement said.
When first responders arrived at the apartment building, they found Peter Schifone inside his unit suffering from a gunshot wound.
Advertisement
Schifone, 38, was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the Bristol County District Attorney said.
Walker will be held in jail throughout the weekend and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.
No further information was immediately available.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.