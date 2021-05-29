Gavin MacLeod, ‘Love Boat’ captain, dies at 90

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television actor Gavin MacLeod of “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” has died. He was 90.

Mr. MacLeod died early Saturday, his nephew, Mark See, told Variety. Mr. MacLeod’s health had been poor recently but no cause of death was given, the trade publication reported.

Mr. MacLeod achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on the 1970s comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”