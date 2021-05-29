fb-pixel Skip to main content

Gavin MacLeod, ‘Love Boat’ captain, dies at 90

Updated May 29, 2021, 1 hour ago
In 2018, Gavin MacLeod, a cast member on the TV series "The Love Boat," salutes the crowd as he spoke at a Friends of Hollywood Walk of Fame honorary star plaque ceremony for the cast and Princess Cruises in Los Angeles.
In 2018, Gavin MacLeod, a cast member on the TV series "The Love Boat," salutes the crowd as he spoke at a Friends of Hollywood Walk of Fame honorary star plaque ceremony for the cast and Princess Cruises in Los Angeles.Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television actor Gavin MacLeod of “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” has died. He was 90.

Mr. MacLeod died early Saturday, his nephew, Mark See, told Variety. Mr. MacLeod’s health had been poor recently but no cause of death was given, the trade publication reported.

Mr. MacLeod achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on the 1970s comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

He went to a lead role, and bigger fame, as the cheerful Capt. Stubing on “The Love Boat.” Early in his career, he was featured on “McHale’s Navy” from 1962 to 1964 as seaman Joseph “Happy” Haines.

Advertisement

His movie credits included “Kelly’s Heroes,” “The Sand Pebbles,” “The Sword of Ali Baba,” “War Hunt” and “The Crime Busters.” Among his more recent TV credits were “Touched By An Angel,” “JAG” and “The King of Queens.”

Boston Globe video