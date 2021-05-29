Man dies in Tewksbury truck crash after apparently falling asleep at the wheel

A 19-year-old man died after apparently falling asleep at the wheel of a truck and crashing into an electrical box in Tewksbury shortly after noon on Friday, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Simon Daponta, of Malden, was driving a 2009 Freightliner M2 box truck southbound around 12:10 p.m. on Interstate 93 when he appeared to drift asleep, said Dave Procopio, a spokesman for State Police, in a statement.
The truck drifted to the right and struck a guardrail before entering the grass shoulder of the road north of Exit 35, the statement said.
The truck rolled onto the driver’s side, and two passengers in the truck’s cab, a 41-year-old Medford man and a 29-year-old Taunton man, were not injured.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Procopio. The scene was cleared at 3:25 p.m.
