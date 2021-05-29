New England news in brief

In-person visits will resume at Department of Correction facilities on Tuesday, but mask requirements and other protocols will remain in place, as the state eases pandemic restrictions amid decreasing rates of coronavirus infection, officials said. Inmates will be limited initially to one visit per week, with up to two visitors, and they must be scheduled 24 hours in advance, the department said in a statement Friday. Visitors are not required to be vaccinated, but they must have their temperatures taken when they arrive at DOC facilities and must fill out an entrance form that will help identify potential coronavirus exposure factors, the department said. Visitors must use hand sanitizer and wear face coverings, which incarcerated people must also wear, the DOC said. They will meet only in designated areas separated by social distancing dividers, and no physical contact will be allowed. Personal visitation resumed in early May at four DOC minimum-security and pre-release facilities, the department said.





MARSHFIELD

Gas leak fire leads to evacuations

Residents of several homes were told to evacuate Saturday after a gas leak caught fire on Route 139 and burned for hours, officials said. The fire was reported near 344 Plain St. around 9:25 a.m., police said in a tweet. Fire crews were still battling the blaze as of late Saturday afternoon. Eversource crews were on site since the fire was reported, according to Eversource spokesman William Hinkle. Crews were working to isolate a portion of the gas line, which could help extinguish the fire, he said. About 32 customers were expected to be without gas service. “Our crews will remain on site working as safely and quickly as possible until the system is shut down, repairs are made, and all customers are restored,” he said.





NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH

Man charged with murder

A 33-year-old man is facing murder and other charges for the fatal shooting of a man on High Street last week, the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Saturday. Adam Walker, whose last known address was in East Providence, R.I., was arrested in Swansea Friday night, Quinn’s office said in a statement. He was charged with murder, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm, according to the statement. About 4 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an apartment at 64 High St. after a report of a shooting, the statement said. Peter Schifone, 38, was found inside his apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Walker is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.





TEWKSBURY

Man dies in truck crash after falling asleep

A 19-year-old man died Friday after he apparently fell asleep while driving a box truck on Interstate 93 south, causing the vehicle to go off the road and crash into an electrical box, State Police said. Simon Daponta of Malden was driving a 2009 Freightliner M2 box truck around 12:10 p.m., when he struck a guardrail near Exit 35. The truck struck an electrical box in the grassy shoulder before rolling over on the driver’s side. Two passengers, a 41-year-old Medford man and a 29-year-old Taunton man, were not injured.





HIGHGATE SPRINGS, VT.

Woman arrested with crocodile skulls

A Montreal woman has been arrested on charges of trying to cross the US border into Canada with “numerous undeclared wildlife items,” including a three-toed sloth, 18 crocodile skulls and heads, and seven crocodile feet, according to documents filed in federal court. Both sloths and crocodiles are protected under the US Endangered Species Act and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Vanessa Rondeau, the owner of the Old Cavern Boutique in Montreal, also was alleged to be in possession of two horseshoe crabs, 30 sea stars, 23 racoon feet, eight African antelope horns, one human skull “with mounted butterflies,” four puffer fish, and six shark jaws on Wednesday when she attempted to cross the border at Highgate Springs, Vt., according to the criminal complaint. All wildlife must be declared to the Fish and Wildlife Service upon import into the United States and prior to its export from the United States, under the Endangered Species Act. (AP)

