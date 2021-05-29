fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Fans crowd TD Garden, Fenway Park on milestone reopening day in Mass.

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated May 29, 2021, 10:38 p.m.
Fans watch pregame warmups for the Boston Bruins vs NY Islanders playoff game on May 29.
Fans watch pregame warmups for the Boston Bruins vs NY Islanders playoff game on May 29.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

After nearly a year of cheering from home, crowds came out to watch the Red Sox and the Bruins play from Boston stadium seats on Saturday.

Long lines and packed sporting venues showed just how much fans have missed their teams. The loosening of coronavirus restrictions made it so that Mass. businesses could reach full capacity.

Spectators line up outside of Gate D waiting to get into Fenway Park on Saturday.
Spectators line up outside of Gate D waiting to get into Fenway Park on Saturday.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Those who are vaccinated also aren’t being required to wear masks or social distance, though it’s up to individual businesses to decide specific coronavirus precautions for their patrons.

The NHL aren’t selling physically distanced ticketed seats anymore, but are still requiring that people wear masks, unless they are “actively eating or drinking,” according to the TD Garden website. But that didn’t stop spectators from coming out in droves Saturday night, more than 17,000 fans came out to watch the Bruins-Islanders game, according to the Globe.

The Red Sox is letting fans who are fully vaccinated not wear masks at Fenway Park, according to the MLB website.

Empty Fenway Park bleachers earlier in May.
Empty Fenway Park bleachers earlier in May.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Sox were expecting 25,000 to 35,000 people in Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:25 p.m., according to a previous Globe story. Photos show what appeared to be a packed house of jersey-sporting fans, a stark visual difference from the empty stadiums that became the new-normal during the pandemic.

Here are some more photos from today’s games, during a turning point in Massachusetts’ reopening rollout.

Fans cheered the Bruins during pregame warmups on Saturday.
Fans cheered the Bruins during pregame warmups on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Although Red Sox fans did not entirely fill Fenway Park, there was a noticeably larger crowd there Saturday, with pandemic restrictions lifted.
Although Red Sox fans did not entirely fill Fenway Park, there was a noticeably larger crowd there Saturday, with pandemic restrictions lifted.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE
Fans waited for the Bruins to take the ice in pregame warmups.
Fans waited for the Bruins to take the ice in pregame warmups.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Spectators used a self-ticketing process via their smart phone to enter Fenway on Saturday.
Spectators used a self-ticketing process via their smart phone to enter Fenway on Saturday.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE
Full house at start of the Bruins game on May 29.
Full house at start of the Bruins game on May 29.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

