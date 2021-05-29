Photos: Fans crowd TD Garden, Fenway Park on milestone reopening day in Mass.

After nearly a year of cheering from home, crowds came out to watch the Red Sox and the Bruins play from Boston stadium seats on Saturday.
Long lines and packed sporting venues showed just how much fans have missed their teams. The loosening of coronavirus restrictions made it so that Mass. businesses could reach full capacity.
Those who are vaccinated also aren’t being required to wear masks or social distance, though it’s up to individual businesses to decide specific coronavirus precautions for their patrons.
The NHL aren’t selling physically distanced ticketed seats anymore, but are still requiring that people wear masks, unless they are “actively eating or drinking,” according to the TD Garden website. But that didn’t stop spectators from coming out in droves Saturday night, more than 17,000 fans came out to watch the Bruins-Islanders game, according to the Globe.
Advertisement
The Red Sox is letting fans who are fully vaccinated not wear masks at Fenway Park, according to the MLB website.
The Sox were expecting 25,000 to 35,000 people in Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:25 p.m., according to a previous Globe story. Photos show what appeared to be a packed house of jersey-sporting fans, a stark visual difference from the empty stadiums that became the new-normal during the pandemic.
Here are some more photos from today’s games, during a turning point in Massachusetts’ reopening rollout.
Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.