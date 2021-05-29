Photos: Fans crowd TD Garden, Fenway Park on milestone reopening day in Mass.

After nearly a year of cheering from home, crowds came out to watch the Red Sox and the Bruins play from Boston stadium seats on Saturday.

Long lines and packed sporting venues showed just how much fans have missed their teams. The loosening of coronavirus restrictions made it so that Mass. businesses could reach full capacity.

Spectators line up outside of Gate D waiting to get into Fenway Park on Saturday. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Those who are vaccinated also aren’t being required to wear masks or social distance, though it’s up to individual businesses to decide specific coronavirus precautions for their patrons.