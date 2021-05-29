Police ask Marshfield residents to evacuate Saturday morning after a gas leak fire

The fire occurred near 344 Plain St., Marshfield police said in a tweet at 9:24 a.m. Around noon, police said the gas leak was still burning.

Police have asked residents to evacuate an area in a Marshfield neighborhood after a gas leak caught fire Saturday morning.

“Please avoid area and if you live nearby please evacuate your house if possible,” police said.

No injuries were reported, police said in the noon tweet. Marshfield firefighters were on scene battling the blaze.

“Hundreds of houses in area will be without gas for several hours,” police said in the tweet.

Route 139 is expected to be closed from Furnace Street to Main Street for several hours, police said.

Police and fire officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

