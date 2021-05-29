See photos of restaurants and museums as Boston reopens

Some visitors at the Museum of Fine Arts weren't wearing masks Saturday as restrictions were lifted, although some museum-goers continued to don them.Erin Clark/Globe StaffSoila Sabillon took an order from a group visiting from California at Charlie's Sandwich Shoppe in Boston on Saturday. The restaurant was buy with masks no longer required for vaccinated people.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe StaffPeter Andrews was at Charlie's Sandwich Shoppe on a rainy day. Inside, the eatery was lively.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe StaffSome visitors chose to wear masks at the MFA while other didn't.Erin Clark/Globe StaffMask rules were lifted Saturday for a number of businesses in Massachusetts, including restaurants, bars, museums, and gyms. But businesses can still set their own rules.Erin Clark/Globe Staff