See photos of restaurants and museums as Boston reopens

People were out at restaurants, museums, and other locations in the Boston area Saturday, many without masks, as rules were lifted in the state.

Updated May 29, 2021, 2:02 p.m.
Yadira Acevedo, a server at Charlie's Sandwich Shoppe in Boston's South End, helped customers Nick and Monica Beck on Saturday.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
Some visitors at the Museum of Fine Arts weren't wearing masks Saturday as restrictions were lifted, although some museum-goers continued to don them.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Soila Sabillon took an order from a group visiting from California at Charlie's Sandwich Shoppe in Boston on Saturday. The restaurant was buy with masks no longer required for vaccinated people.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
Peter Andrews was at Charlie's Sandwich Shoppe on a rainy day. Inside, the eatery was lively.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
Some visitors chose to wear masks at the MFA while other didn't.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Mask rules were lifted Saturday for a number of businesses in Massachusetts, including restaurants, bars, museums, and gyms. But businesses can still set their own rules.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

